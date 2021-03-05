Appeals court orders trial court to reconsider third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Friday that a lower court should reconsider the state's motion to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Jury selection in Chauvin's trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter begins Monday. The former officer has pleaded not guilty.

It's unclear what impact, if any, the ruling could have on the trial's start date.

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson declined to comment to CNN on the appellate court decision.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a motion last month asking a district court judge to reinstate the third-degree murder charge, claiming a recent appellate decision in the sentencing of another former Minneapolis police officer, Mohamed Noor, "is precedential and now provides this Court with clear guidance regarding the elements of third-degree murder."