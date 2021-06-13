AOC says she is 'inclined to say yes' as to whether Justice Breyer should retire

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is "inclined to say yes" as to whether Justice Stephen Breyer should retire from the Supreme Court in the coming weeks so President Joe Biden can nominate a liberal jurist to replace him.

"You know, it's something I think about, but I would probably lean towards yes," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" Sunday when asked if Breyer should retire at the end of this Supreme Court term. "I would give more thought to it, but I'm inclined to say yes."

Ocasio-Cortez joins at least one other House Democrat who has publicly signaled that they want Breyer to retire so that Biden, with the help of a slim Democratic majority in the Senate, can replace the 82-year-old liberal justice with a younger member.

Breyer has previously declined to talk about his retirement prospects. In a speech earlier this year, he warned against proposals to expand the size of the Supreme Court from its current nine members.

CNN has reached out to the Supreme Court for comment on Ocasio-Cortez's remarks.