AOC just made Marjorie Taylor Greene's antics suddenly serious

On Wednesday afternoon, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sought to confront Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside the House -- shouting that New York Democrat didn't "care about the American people" and asking "why do you support terrorists and antifa?"

On Friday morning, CNN's KFile reported that this wasn't the first time that Greene had targeted Ocasio-Cortez. In February 2019, before she won her congressional seat, Greene went to AOC's congressional office and taunted the congresswoman and her staff through the mail slot in the door. Greene told Ocasio-Cortez to "get rid of your diaper," and called Ocasio-Cortez's office a "day care."

Asked about the videos on Friday morning, Ocasio-Cortez said this of Greene:

"This is a woman that's deeply unwell. And clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now. At this point I think the depth has raised concerns for other members, as well. And so, you know, I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professional."

Which is quite a statement for one member of Congress to make about another -- even two as ideologically opposed as MTG and AOC.