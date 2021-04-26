Anti-Trump conservative group to grade GOP lawmakers on whether they uphold (or undermine) democracy

The other two criteria the Republican Accountability Project evaluated lawmakers on was whether they have publicly made statements that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and whether they signed on to an amicus brief backing a lawsuit from Texas to the Supreme Court that sought to overturn the results of the election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

The report card is also an effort to shine a spotlight on what GOP lawmakers did in the run up to and immediate aftermath of the election so that those events -- and their actions -- won't be forgotten.

"Actions have consequences and this is part of us working to hold these individuals accountable and not let them get away with it as time passes and they try to move past it and paint it under a different light," Troye said, adding that voters can also use the tool to identify lawmakers "who have been actively trying to do what's right for the country."

Some of the GOP lawmakers assigned an "A" grade according to the rating system include: Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska as well as House GOP conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 House Republican.