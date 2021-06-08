Anti-Semitic incidents more than doubled in May compared to last year following Mideast violence, Anti-Defamation League reports

On Monday, a third person was arrested in connection to an attack on a Jewish man near Times Square during protests in New York City in May, the New York Police Department said.

The NYPD arrested Mahmoud Musa, 23, and is recommending charges of assault as a hate crime and gang assault, the NYPD confirmed to CNN.

CNN has reached out to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to find out what charges Musa will ultimately face.

CNN was not able to immediately identify an attorney for Musa but reached out to the Legal Aid Society to see if they were representing him.

Anti-Semitic incidents in the country have more than doubled from the same time period last year following the conflict, the Anti-Defamation League reported Monday.

Bigelman told CNN he believes the vandalism in Tucson -- which included the phrase "dirty k**e" painted in all-capital letters -- probably took place Sunday night.