Anthony Quinn Warner identified as Nashville bomber

Two neighbors told CNN they had definitely seen the RV that is pictured in the Google satellite photos. They said that while they haven't been out much in the colder weather, they remember seeing it parked there during the summer.

Warner had previously deeded his other property on Bakertown Road to the same woman in 2019, according to public records.

Warner was issued an explosive user permits handler license in November 2013 that expired in November 2016, public records show.

He was also issued an alarm contractor license in November 1993, which expired in 1998, according to Tennessee licensing records.

Officials have not connected blast to terrorism

Investigators are looking at "any and all possible motives" in the bombing, Korneski said during the Sunday evening press conference.

Korneski was asked about associates of Warner being questioned about Warner's possible beliefs about telecommunications.

"We're not at a position to speculate on that now," Korneski said, adding they are interviewing people who knew Warner or were familiar with his ideology.