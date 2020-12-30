Anthony Hopkins gives thanks for 45 years of sobriety in uplifting Twitter video

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has posted a Twitter video celebrating 45 years of sobriety, sending an uplifting message to fans.

Hopkins, 82, asked viewers to look forward to 2021 after "a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people," in the video posted Tuesday.

"Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was headed for disaster, I was drinking myself to death. I'm not preachy, but I got a message," said the actor, best known for playing serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

"A little thought that said, 'Do you want to live or die?' And I said, 'I want to live.' And suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing."

Hopkins acknowledged that he also has difficult moments: "I have my off days and sometimes little bits of doubt and all that."