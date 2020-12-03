Another 712,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

In total, 20.2 million Americans received benefits under the various government programs in that week. That's down about 350,000 from the prior week.

Thursday's report comes just days after the US Government Accountability Office said that the Labor Department hadn't provided an accurate estimate of the number of Americans claiming benefits. States' backlogs are overloaded with the historically high number of applications, which is contributing to this issue.

On top of that, millions of people may not be receiving the full unemployment payments they are owed, GAO said.

Economists and lawmakers have relied on jobless claims data throughout the pandemic because its weekly release schedule is the closest to real-time economic data.

In spite of the rampant joblessness, the benefit programs created by the CARES Act in the spring are due to expire at the end of the year unless Congress acts.