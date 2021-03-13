Announcer who hurled racist insults at a high school basketball team has issued an apology

After a short pause, with the National Anthem still playing, the insults continue.

"F**k them," Rowan says. "I hope they lose."

"C'mon Midwest City -- they're gonna kneel like that? Hell no," Rowan says.

Rowan uses the same slurs one more time before the audio on the recording cuts out.

The Tahlequah Public Schools athletic department said in a statement that it contracted the crew to broadcast the basketball tournament, but the crew is not a part of the Tahlequah High School or the athletic department. The school system has terminated its contract with the company, Matt Cloud, athletic director for TPS, said in the statement.

CNN has reached out to Rowan's attorney for additional comment but has not heard back.

In a statement released Friday, NFHS said that it was "sickened by the comments made last night."

"The thoughts expressed in no way represent the NFHS Network and we are outraged that they found their way into our production," the organization said in its statement. "We are aggressively investigating the incident and have immediately cut ties with the third-party production crew that was involved."