Animals are freezing to death at this sanctuary in Texas

The sanctuary must decide which animals it can save

After the power went out early Monday, Chavez and her team of 12 sprang to action.

They began gathering generators, space heaters, propane tanks and blankets to keep their 400 animals warm, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

But as temperatures plummeted further, the plan moved from preservation to evacuation.

"I've never faced a decision like this," Chavez told the newspaper. "Having to decide who we can save, depending on the predictability of which animals we can catch."

It was while mobilizing for transport that the team began to find dead animals.

"Someone asked me how many animals have died. I don't know yet," Chavez said. "I know we lost lots of monkeys, lemurs and tropical birds."

Still, many of the sanctuary's residents were evacuated.