Andrew Yang files paperwork to run for New York mayor

Andrew Yang went from a "longer than long shot" to standing on stage at the Democratic debates. CNN's Jon Sarlin spoke with Andrew Yang about how a tech founder who has never run for anything managed to make it this far.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to participate in New York's 2021 mayoral race, according to city records.

Yang's presidential bid ended earlier this year, and he spent time as a CNN contributor after leaving the campaign trail. At the time he ended his campaign, Yang had said he had no plans to run for mayor in New York, where he has lived for nearly 25 years.

Already, Yang is joining a field of dozens of mayoral candidates, according to the city records. The contenders are all vying to take charge of a pandemic-stricken city, where unemployment is skyrocketing, poverty and hunger are growing, and a budget crunch on the horizon could force the next mayor to make deep cuts to public sector jobs and services.