Andrew Giuliani announces bid to run for governor of New York in 2022

Giuliani, who worked in the Trump White House's Office of Public Liaison, has discussed the run with Trump and touted the box office appeal of a potential clash of political dynasties.

"The President said to me, he said, you know 'Holy smokes, Giuliani-Cuomo. That's like Ali-Frazier,'" Giuliani told CNN. "I think it will be the biggest race in the country if it's the two of us."

Giuliani also met with his father for about 90 minutes on Monday to discuss the campaign, which he has hired Jake Menges to lead. Menges worked with Rudy Giuliani during his time as mayor and is a former attorney and lobbyist who helped launch Keep Florida Great, a Trump-aligned super PAC.

But before the 35-year-old steps into the ring for a headline-grabbing political prize fight, Giuliani will have to defeat more seasoned New York Republicans, including New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, another Trump loyalist, and Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who ran for the same job in 2014. Both begin the contest with more institutional support in the New York GOP.

On Tuesday, as he did in the run-up to his announcement, Giuliani focused on the drop in the state's population and its subsequent loss, following the 2020 census, of a seat in Congress.