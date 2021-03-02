Andrew Cuomo's offensive 'apology'

Cuomo wants to make it extra clear that the women simply took him wrong, by also insisting in his statement that "you" (here he is addressing the people who are NOT accusing him of sexual harassment) know about his "being playful," making "jokes that I think are funny," as you "have seen me do ... at briefings hundreds of times." See, "you" get the jokes. But these two women don't.

This kind of excuse is not only infuriating, it's the kind of arrogance that lets a harasser think he can get away with it -- flaunt it even, do it in front of other people, do it in writing, keep doing it, despite being asked to stop.

I was once on a work trip where a group of us were traveling to an event we were covering. As I bent over to climb into the van that was taking us, a male anchor put both of his hands on my butt. When I turned around, horrified, he said, laughing, "I didn't want you to fall out." Others watched. Some laughed. I was mortified.