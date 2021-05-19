Andrew Brown's family asks the Justice Department to intervene after DA says use of deadly force was justified

After Brown's vehicle drove toward the deputy, a sergeant on the scene then fired into the front window, the videos show. The car continued forward, and officers fired several more shots at Brown from the side and through the back windshield, he said. Brown's vehicle accelerated across a vacant lot and drove at another officer sitting in an unmarked police vehicle, which accelerated to avoid a collision, Womble said.

Brown's vehicle finally came to a rest against a tree, and the officers removed Brown and called for emergency services, he said.

A total of 14 shell casings were found at the scene, including from two Glock handguns and an AR-15 style rifle, Womble said. One of the shots hit the vehicle and ricocheted into a house, he said.

An autopsy conducted by Dr. Karen L. Kelly, a forensic pathologist, found Brown was shot twice, once in the shoulder and once in the back of the head. The bullet to his head splintered into three pieces, so Womble was not able to determine which of the officers fired the fatal shot.

Officials debate if the car was a weapon

In an interview on Fox News, Wooten said Brown was seen in the video "using the vehicle as a deadly weapon" and that deputies had to resort to deadly force to protect themselves and their fellow officers.