Andrew Brown Jr.'s family met with the sheriff, but were not shown bodycam footage of his death

Wooten confirmed to CNN he spoke with the family Friday but would not divulge the contents of the conversation.

Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave, two have resigned and one retired in the aftermath of the shooting, Wooten said.

Not all the deputies who have been placed on administrative leave discharged their firearms, but were all part of the warrant operation, he said.

The few details that have been released

First responders were heard on dispatch audio moments after the shooting saying that a man had been hit with gunshot wounds to the back.

Audio of the call, posted to the archives of the website Broadcastify, includes a dispatcher saying crews are responding to a call of "shots fired" and an individual can then be heard saying "we do have a subject who was hit."

Law enforcement has released few details about the Brown shooting. Authorities have not said where or how many times Brown was shot.

Later a first responder says, "Be advised EMS has one male, 42 years of age, gunshot to the back."

Another person says the man has "gunshot wounds."