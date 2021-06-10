Andrew Brown Jr. died of gunshot wound to the back of the head, the state autopsy confirms

The incident was caught on body camera and was shown publicly by the District Attorney as part of his presentation to the press on why he was not bringing charges.

On the same day of Womble's announcement last month, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the three deputies who fired at Brown would be reinstated and retrained.

In addition to the fatal shot, the state autopsy report also lists a non-fatal gunshot wound and other wounds to the right arm.

An autopsy commissioned by Brown's family and their attorneys said Brown suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and one to the back of his head.

The toxicology report was also released and noted there was methamphetamine in Brown's system but the level was "low and likely did not play a role in Mr. Brown's cause or manner of death."

Two of the three deputies disciplined in the shooting of Brown have returned to work and the third intends to resign, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Department said last week.

Correction: An earlier version of this story overstated the number of non-fatal gunshot wounds in the state autopsy report for Andrew Brown Jr. He had one non-fatal gunshot wound and other wounds to the arm.