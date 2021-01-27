Analysis: My Covid-19 vaccine trial experience remains vital as vaccination rates are lagging

Over a month ago, I got injected with either a Covid-19 vaccine candidate or placebo from Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit. Since I've enrolled in a randomized, double-blind vaccine trial, I don't know what I got and neither do the doctors and nurses who are running the trial at Ark Clinical Research in Long Beach, Ca.

I've had no side effects; my arm wasn't even sore after I received my shot. Since then, I've had to monitor myself for any Covid-like symptoms, and twice a week, share how I am feeling via an app I downloaded on my phone right before I got my shot. Thankfully, and despite the skyrocketing number of people getting infected with the virus in Los Angeles County where I live, I have not gotten sick.

But vaccines only work when they become vaccinations in a wide swath of the population -- representing people of all walks of life.

According to recent analysis of state vaccine data, CNN found that vaccine coverage is twice as high among White people than among Black and Hispanic people. Part of the reason for this disparity is many Black and brown people are hesitant to trust something being injected into the arm. That fear is exactly why I wanted to participate in a clinical trial.