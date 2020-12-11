Analysis: More Black people need to be part of Covid-19 vaccine trials. Here's why I participated

According to Dr. Kim, the number one reason people of color turn down joining a vaccine trial is fear -- fear of the unknown and fear of being part of an experiment.

"Rather than thinking of this an opportunity to get access to a new therapy earlier, there's more suspicion that this could be an unsafe program," Dr. Kim explained.

Through the course of the pandemic, I have interviewed people who have had the coronavirus. It's mystifying to me how some people can be asymptomatic while others enter a hospital and tragically never leave, their loved ones unable to be with them as they pass away.

Then there are the people like Jenny Ruelas who I profiled earlier this year. Not only did she listen to her father lose his battle with the coronavirus in the hospital room next to hers, but she still suffers from debilitating, lingering effects of the disease. There are a lot of unknowns about why this virus acts the way it does. However, the data makes it clear that people of color are getting hit hard by Covid-19.

Citing high rates of chronic illnesses in these demographics, Robert Blendon, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said, "At the moment, Black Americans and Latino Americans are dying from this virus at a much higher rate."