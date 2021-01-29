Analysis: Hedge funds bitching about Reddit can cry me a river

CNN's Christine Romans and Julia Chatterley discuss the GameStop trading frenzy and its implications for Wall Street.

The irony is delicious. An online flash mob beats Wall Street insiders at their own game.

Connected on social media during a work-from-home pandemic using free trading apps, the little guy sticks it to the man.

The man, of course, is Wall Street. Specifically, the high-frequency traders, hedge funds, and bank prop desks that for years have run the show.

Connected by the Reddit community WallStreetBets, small investors followed the advice on Reddit to drive up shares of GameStop, AMC and others. That buying spree cost the big hedge funds who were betting against those stocks billions."

It's a populist uprising armed with no-fee brokerage accounts instead of pitchforks. And no one is crying for the "sophisticated" Wall Street players.