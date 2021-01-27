Analysis: After building a radicalization engine, Mark Zuckerberg aims to 'turn down the temperature'

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Mark Zuckerberg built one of the world's most powerful — if not the most powerful — radicalization engines in history. For years and years, his platform has algorithmically pushed people into ideological political bubbles and reinforced their existing worldviews. It has enabled and rewarded media organizations profiting off of hyper-partisan trash and outright disinformation. And it has looked the other way as conspiracy theories, such as QAnon, flourished on the site.

All the while, Zuckerberg was aware. But he defended his platform's practices, while making a fortune, repeatedly hiding behind a commitment to free expression as reason to allow for poison to be injected into the American political conversation. But on Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced what can only be viewed as an about-face.