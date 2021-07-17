Ana Carrasco broke her back after a 'stupid' crash. Eight months later she raced to victory

"I tried to react to this injury in a way like a normal one," she continues. "I could move my legs, my arms, every movement, so I didn't have the fear [that I] cannot race again."

She was transferred to a hospital in Barcelona, where surgeons undertook the painstaking, delicate procedure of screwing titanium plates to her spine. The time in the hospital was difficult, she admits, especially with strict social distancing in place due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. "That period was the hardest for sure," she tells CNN.

Her mother was able to stay at her bedside in the hospital, while the rest of her family moved to Barcelona from her hometown, Murcia, so they could at least be nearby. "For sure it's more difficult than a normal situation, because the family always wants to help," she continues. "It was difficult for them to be outside the hospital and not do anything."

One constant throughout the process, however, was Carrasco's social media following. She documented every key moment of her recovery, reassuring fans at each turn. Occasionally this meant sharing some striking images. She smiles broadly as she recalls revealing the giant scar that now runs almost half the length of her spine, stapled together, for the first time.