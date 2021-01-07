An unchained Trump threatens more mayhem in his final dangerous days

There has been a recent debate among journalists on how to refer to Trump's bid to steal a free and fair election he lost, his refusal to honor a peaceful transfer of power, and his incitement of angry supporters to disrupt the constitutional process.

"This is as close to a coup attempt as this country has ever seen," former Washington Police Chief Charles Ramsey told CNN.

Timothy Naftali, a CNN presidential historian from New York University, said that Trump had broken a golden thread of democracy that has sustained American freedom.

"Today was the first time in our history that a President has opposed a peaceful transfer of power," Naftali said.

A 'shameful' episode

The question now is whether Wednesday's outrage will be a one-off eruption, that once quelled, will become an awful memory of a presidency that tore the country apart.