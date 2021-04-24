An unarmed man was shot by a Virginia deputy who gave him a ride home an hour earlier

The deputy, who has not been named, has been placed on administrative leave according to the sheriff's office policy, Sheriff Roger Harris said in a video statement released alongside the body camera footage and 911 audio.

Shooting occurred after 'domestic incident'

The shooting occurred just before 3:20 a.m. local time Wednesday, about 50 minutes after a Spotsylvania County Sheriff's deputy had given Brown a ride home, according to statements from the Virginia State Police.

VSP said the deputy who shot Brown was responding to a "domestic incident" when the shooting occurred.

In the 911 audio, Brown is heard arguing with his brother, who Brown says won't let him go into their mother's room. Brown indicates he can't get to his car, but the dispatcher says the car had broken down.

At one point, Brown asks his brother for a gun, but his brother refuses. Brown tells the dispatcher he's about to kill his brother.