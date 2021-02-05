An invisible, odorless gas is pitting Texas against the Biden administration

But as more European energy companies embrace a green transition, France's Total became the first oil giant to tear up its API membership, citing differences over a carbon tax, electric car subsidies and ... methane. In October, the French government stepped in to block a $7 billion deal, deciding that liquified natural gas from Texas is too dirty for their standards.

A call for more pipelines

As for Biden being an existential threat to oil and gas, Sommers seems less worried and argues that there is no need to transition them to geothermal, solar or wind because the world will demand fuels that burn and leak for generations.

"This industry provides about 60% of the world's energy today," he said. "And the trend there is going to be a transition in energy. But I'm also confident that this industry is going to be around for a long time."

To fix the methane problem, he argues that if America only had more pipelines, industry wouldn't have to needlessly burn so much natural gas.