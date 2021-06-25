An investigation is underway into the arrest of two siblings in South Carolina that was caught on video

Police found two bags of marijuana hidden in the driver's door panel and a 9mm pistol in the back seat of the car, according to the statement. Officers later found a bag containing crack cocaine where Ricky Price was seated, the statement said.

Ricky Price was then put in handcuffs and placed under arrest, police said, but Travis Price tried to get closer to his brother to reach for belongings that officers were removing from Ricky Price during his arrest and "used his body to bump the Officers backward."

Travis Price was told by police he was under arrest for interfering and physically contacting officers, according to police, and pushed him against a large gas tank only after he shoved them and would not put his hands behind his back.

The video at this point shows Travis Price and officers falling to the ground. The video then shows a scuffle between Ricky Price and multiple officers, eventually leading to him and several officers falling to the ground.

Officers took off Ricky Price's handcuffs to remove jewelry he said he wanted removed, police said, when he attempted to flee and threw punches at them. One of the punches struck an officer in the face, according to the police statement.