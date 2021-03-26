An Instacart shopper believed he heard someone loading guns in a bathroom stall. Police arrested a man with 6 guns

"It sounded to him like someone was loading firearms," an Atlanta officer wrote. "He also told me that he saw an AR-15 style rifle leaned against the wall."

By the time the officer arrived at Atlantic Station -- a commercial and residential complex in Atlanta just north of downtown -- the supermarket appeared to have been evacuated, the report says.

The officer wrote that he donned a ballistic helmet and took his city-issued rifle into the store, where he immediately saw the suspect coming around the corner from the restroom, just feet away. The officer ordered the suspect to put his hands up and not move, the incident report says.

"The accused appeared to be surprised when he saw us that close to him," the officer wrote. Marley was detained without incident, the report says.

Suspect denied bond

After arresting Marley, police recovered body armor and six firearms -- including two long guns and four hand guns.

Marley has been charged with six counts of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and five counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.