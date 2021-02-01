An Indiana woman got a Covid-19 vaccine shot on her 100th birthday

Grassman said she was "flabbergasted."

"When I came in, seeing all these people, I was overwhelmed I didn't know what was going on. I just looked around, looked around," she said.

Even without the party, Grassman said she was looking forward to getting that last shot.

"I thought it was a good birthday present," she said.

Claire Gammon, a registered nurse at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville who gave Grassman her shots, said after scheduling the second on the day she got her first one, staffers realized it was going to be on Grassman's 100th birthday, "and the room erupted in cheers, and it was just a really exciting day."

So Gammon and others at the clinic started planning to make Grassman's birthday special, with cookies and balloons and birthday hats "to just make a big deal out of her second vaccine" on Grassman's birthday, she said.

"Providing the vaccine for our elderly community and for health care workers has been absolutely the most rewarding thing I have ever gotten to do as a nurse," said Gammon, who's worked about 100 hours vaccinating people in the community.