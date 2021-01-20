An inauguration like none other: Notable moments of a momentous day

The former President thanked his family and chief of staff, and promised to "always fight." He also wished the incoming Biden administration "great luck," though he didn't mention his successor by name.

Melania Trump, meanwhile, told attendees that "being your first lady was my greatest honor." The two then boarded Air Force One for the last time just before 9 a.m., taking the presidential plane to their Florida home.

Biden attends church

Just after the Trumps boarded Air Force One, Biden and first lady Jill Biden headed over to Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in DC, where they attended mass with their family, Vice President Kamala Harris and her family. They were joined by the congressional leaders of both parties.

Incoming presidents typically attend services on the morning of their inauguration, often at St. John's Episcopal Church, a small church across Lafayette Square from the White House known as "The Church of the Presidents."

Biden arrives at Capitol

Biden arrived at the US Capitol shortly after 11 a.m. and Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, accompanied him and Jill Biden up the steps of the iconic building.