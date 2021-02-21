An entire school board resigned after they criticized parents during a public virtual meeting

The member of the public who posted the recording to YouTube Thursday wrote in the video's description that the meeting had been announced on the board's website, which also provided the login information.

"I logged into the meeting a few minutes before I started recording," the poster said.

The poster said they did not want to conduct any interviews, noting their only goal in posting the clip was "for our local public school to be run by better people."

OUESD Parent Teacher Association member Katie Patterson, told KPIX it was Brizendine's suggestion that parents only want "babysitters" that angered her.

"I do not need a babysitter, I'm a stay-at-home mother," said Patterson, who has two children in the school district.

In a statement to The Mercury News, Brizendine apologized for what she described as a "flippant" comment.

"I am raising a 10-year-old with special needs and having him home during this pandemic, while also holding down two jobs to support my family, has been a huge stress," her statement said, in part.