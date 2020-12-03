'An attempt to sabotage': Trump's potential purge of career employees casts pall across federal government

The office is in charge of vetting political appointees, and shortly after taking over McEntee created a new questionnaire for potential political appointees across the administration, asking, among other things, what part of Trump's campaign message "most appealed" to them and why.

Critics warn the order allows Trump to fill the federal workforce with loyalists during the final weeks of his administration and that it risks reverting the country to a spoils system in a way not seen since the 1883 passage of the Pendleton Act, which made it illegal to punish some government officials based on politics.

In a statement to CNN, National Treasury Employees Union President Tony Reardon called the order "a threat to our merit-based civil service" that "would allow nonpartisan career civil servants to be hired or fired for political reasons."

In October the union filed a lawsuit to try to stop the action.

Multiple legal experts told CNN that Trump's executive order will likely be hard for President-elect Joe Biden to undo quickly should it be fully implemented before he takes office January 20, due to its unprecedented nature.