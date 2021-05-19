An 11-year-old girl fought off a knife-wielding man who tried to kidnap her at Florida school bus stop, sheriff says

An 11-year-old girl waiting for her school bus in Pensacola, Florida, was able to fight off an alleged kidnapping attempt on Tuesday morning and get to safety, authorities said.

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested later that day after a search involving at least 50 deputies and other personnel, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told reporters at a news conference Tuesday evening.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office shows the girl kneeling on the grass at the bus stop on Tuesday morning when a white Dodge Journey SUV stops on the side of the road. The video then shows a man getting out of the car and running toward the girl.

Simmons said the man was holding a knife.

The video shows the girl trying to run away before the man grabs her and starts carrying her toward the vehicle. There is a struggle and the girl breaks free from the suspect's grip when they both fall to the ground. The girl can be seen running away as the man hurries back to his car and drives off.

"I cannot help but think that this could have ended very differently. Had this 11-year-old victim not thought to fight and to fight and to just never give up, then this could have ended terrible," Simmons said.