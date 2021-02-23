America's unemployment problem is much worse than it seems

In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he expects inflation to be a bit volatile over the next year but that the effects won't be "large or persistent."

The national unemployment rate is masking how much some groups are still struggling in the pandemic economy. That's why the Federal Reserve looks at more than just the average jobless numbers to determine the nation's economic health.

"When we say maximum employment is a broad and inclusive goal, we don't only look at the headline numbers," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his semi-annual testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

Some groups are bearing the brunt of the pandemic fallout, facing unemployment rates still higher than the national average, Powell told the committee.

Although the national jobless rate dropped to 6.3% in January, unemployment is much lower for White workers — at 5.7% — than for other groups: The Black unemployment rate was 9.2% in January, and the Hispanic jobless rate was 8.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.