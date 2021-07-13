America's deep political fissures could cost the country its perfect credit rating

Fitch Ratings said that governance is a "weakness" for the United States, specifically citing the January 6 insurrection and ongoing efforts to curb voting rights in dozens of states. CNN's Matt Egan reports.

Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday that the United States could lose its perfect credit rating due in part to the ongoing assault on democracy and worsening political polarization.

The credit ratings firm said that governance is a "weakness" for the United States, specifically citing the January 6 insurrection and ongoing efforts to curb voting rights in dozens of states.

"In light of developments since the last review and future risks, a deterioration in governance represents a further risk to the rating," Fitch Ratings said in the report.

Although Fitch reaffirmed America's AAA credit rating, it said that could change due to rising debt levels and the state of politics in the world's largest economy.

"The failure of the former president to concede the election and the events surrounding the certification of the results of the presidential election in Congress in January have no parallels in other very highly rated sovereigns," the report said.