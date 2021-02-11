America's biggest cities face racial inequities in vaccine distribution

In recent weeks, the United States has seen a stabilization of reported Covid-19 cases, but for Black and brown communities disparities in case and death rates remain.

And as the vaccine is rolled out across the country, these communities are being vaccinated at far lower rates than White Americans.

These inequities are evident in some of the country's largest metro areas, where demand for vaccines is far outpacing supply. While experts have raised concerns about vaccine hesitancy among Black and Hispanic adults, disparities in vaccination rates also indicate that appointments are not accessible enough to underserved groups.

"As we're considering how to ensure equity in vaccinations, one key set of factors will be making sure all people can access vaccines regardless of their circumstances," said Samantha Artiga, director of the racial equity and health policy program at Kaiser Family Foundation.

Artiga said increased demand can lead to a "first come, first serve" system, creating an environment where those who have internet access and a vehicle are more likely to be able to sign up for a vaccine.