Americans support teachers getting Covid-19 vaccine before schools reopen, according to new survey

A majority of Americans also think students falling behind academically should be a top consideration in school reopening.

Some 61% of adults say the possibility of students falling behind should be weighed in the decision, compared with 48% who said academics should be given a lot of consideration

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen agreed that teachers should get the Covid-19 vaccine.

"If in-person schooling is deemed essential, then giving teachers the additional protection of the Covid-19 vaccine should be our top priority," said Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. "We vaccinate all teachers and school staff within a month and achieve President Biden's goal of getting most K-8 schools open for in-person instruction."

National Education Association president Becky Pringle said educators want to get back into the classroom but that requires the funding to pay for physical modifications to allow for social distancing; updated ventilation; and personal protective equipment for educators and students. "And our educators should be prioritized for early access to vaccines, she said.