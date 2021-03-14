Americans bought guns in record numbers in 2020 during a year of unrest -- and the surge is continuing

--A record number of Georgia residents got firearm background checks in 2020:

904,035, up nearly 68% from the year before.

--In Michigan, January background checks increased 155% from the previous January.

--New Jersey saw a January over January increase of 240%.

'It just seems like we live in chaos'

At gun stores and gun ranges business is booming.

Atlanta resident Syra Arzu, 38, wanted to buy a Glock pistol. But the store was completely sold out, so she settled on a Smith & Wesson.

The single mother of three young children says she never felt the need for a gun, until now.

"It just seems like we live in chaos and this is giving me some kind of control over that chaos," Arzu said.

Once Arzu got hers, her friend was convinced to purchase one of her own. And another friend who accompanied Arzu to the gun store picked up his new gun last week.

"So you're welcome, gun industry," Arzu said.

Ken Baye, owner of Stoddard's Range and Guns in Atlanta, said he's seeing a different kind of customer these days: new shooters.