American optimism is highest in more than 10 years

This positivity goes beyond the personal and into the political.

Last week, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College poll found that 47% of Americans said the country was going in the right direction. That was within the margin of error of the 49% who said we were going in the wrong direction.

This 47% was the highest percentage who said the country was heading in the right direction in Marist polling since 2009, during the first year of the Obama administration. It's quite the turnaround from where former President Donald Trump was at this point in his presidency. Just 31% of Americans said the country was going in the right direction in a June 2017 Marist poll, while 61% said we were going in the wrong direction.

Of course, Marist is just one pollster.

When we look at the average of all polls, 43% of Americans agree that the country is going in the right direction compared to 51% who believe it is on the wrong track. Last year at this point, only 22% of Americans thought the country was going in the right direction. Four years ago, 34% said the country was heading in the right direction in an average of polls.