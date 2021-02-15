'American Idol' is back and one judge was already brought to tears

"American Idol" returned Sunday night, with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie behind the judges table once again.

Season 19 kicked off with Bryan growing emotional over a performance by contestant Grace Kinstler, who performed Gladys Knight & the Pips' "Midnight Train to Georgia" and Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman."

Kinstler explained that while she always wanted to be on "Idol," she was missing her father, who died "very unexpected[ly]" while the 20-year-old Chicago, Ill., native had been away at school. She is currently attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass.

"Growing up, my dad was definitely my main cheerleader. He loved his family," Kinstler said in a pre-taped segment, adding, "I keep thinking about how much he believed in me and try to believe that much in myself."

She said the memory of her father was the motivation she was using to move forward, and wore a charm that used to belong to him during her audition.

Bryan teared up while Kinstler sang, while Perry and Richie looked emotional.