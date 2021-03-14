America should listen to Stacey Abrams' warning about 'racist' election laws

These efforts are taking place against the volatile backdrop of once-in-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts, which is always a fraught process and will be especially divisive this time around after Trump's single term left the country and its state and local politicians even more polarized.

Trump's false claims about vote fraud in 2020 are meanwhile already shaping the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential vote. The former President is using his vast popularity in his party to effectively condition his endorsement on candidates accepting his false version of reality. At the Conservative Political Action Conference last month , Trump demanded citizen tests for ballot access, said voting should only take place on Election Day and said independent judges should be barred from adjudicating voting disputes.

"The Republicans have to do something about it," Trump said. In support of the ex-President, 145 Republican lawmakers in Washington -- including a majority of the House GOP conference -- refused to vote to certify Biden's victory, despite there being no evidence of voter fraud or widespread irregularities in November. Thus, large swathes of the Republican Party, which once touted its triumph over communism in the Cold War, have now turned against American democracy itself. This scenario is the reason why many voting rights campaigners consider the coming months vital for the preservation of the most fundamental right of a citizen -- voting. It also explains why the fight to save American democracy, which was left reeling but intact by Trump's presidency -- will go on even though the former President has left office.