AMC shares jump more than 120% to an all-time high

Shares of AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, surged more than 120%, hitting an all-time high. CNN's Paul R. La Monica reports.

The hits keep coming. Shares of AMC — the largest movie theater chain in the world — surged more than 120% Wednesday to a new peak above $70 before falling back slightly. Trading of the shares was halted twice due to volatility. The stock closed Wednesday at $62.55, up 95% for the day.

The popular WallStreetBets Reddit board has boosted the stock lately as a way to hurt short sellers who bet against the company. On Wednesday, AMC announced that it would reach out to its new backers with an initiative called "AMC Investor Connect."

The company described "Investor Connect" as a way to put AMC in "direct communication with its extraordinary base of enthusiastic and passionate individual shareholders." The theater chain also revealed that it has seen its "retail shareholder base grow beyond 3 million owners" over the last several months.