Amazon warehouse worker testifies to Senate: 'My workday feels like a 9-hour intense workout every day'

Bates addressed the anti-union efforts in her testimony. "The company would just hammer on different reasons why the union was bad. And we had to listen. If someone spoke up and disagreed with what the company was saying they would shut the meeting down and told people to go back to work. Then follow up with one-on-one meetings on the floor," she said, calling it "upsetting" to see some coworkers "get confused by what was being said in the meetings." (In a statement to CNN Business last month, Amazon spokesperson Heather Knox said Amazon has "provided education that helps employees understand the facts of joining a union.")

"It's frustrating that all we want is to make Amazon a better place to work. Yet Amazon is acting like they are under attack. Maybe if they spent less time - and money - trying to stop the union they would hear what we are saying. And maybe they would create a company that's as good for workers and our community as it is for shareholders and executives," said Bates.