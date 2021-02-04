Amanda Gorman's journey to the inauguration and Super Bowl came with the help of a unique group of mentors

While Gorman was with WriteGirl, her speech impediment was not something that Taylor and the group felt the need to address.

"We don't want you to feel like you have something that needs to be fixed, because none of us do," Taylor said of their philosophy, adding that their focus is on encouraging young writers. "You could see her confidence blooming every time she got up to the microphone."

When Gorman went on to college at Harvard, Taylor said Gorman went after her speech impediment "with a vengeance. ... [She] practiced and practiced until she changed the way that speech impediment was heard to others."

Stepping onto the world stage

Taylor was beaming, crying, and went through half a box of tissues, she said, when Gorman took the stage at the inauguration.

"She was certainly nervous; you know she was. But she didn't show it. ... One thing we always talk about at WriteGirl is to turn that nervous energy into positive energy and let it drive you forward."

For Taylor, Gorman was not just representing WriteGirl, but young people, women of color, and young poets.

"They can see that young people's voices need to be listened to, that they have a lot to say about where we're at and where we need to go. And I was so proud of her for that more than anything."