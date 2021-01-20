Amanda Gorman calls on Americans to 'leave behind a country better than the one we were left' in powerful inauguration poem

Amanda Gorman, the United States' first-ever youth poet laureate, recited a powerful poem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. See more videos on the CNN inauguration page.

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first-ever youth poet laureate, called for Americans Wednesday to "leave behind a country better than the one we were left" and unify together as she spoke at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"Somehow we've weathered and witnessed a nation that isn't broken, but simply unfinished. We, the successors of a country and a time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming President, only to find herself reciting for one," Gorman, 22, said.

Nodding to the deadly insurrection at the US capitol earlier this month, Gorman said, "We've seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it."

"Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy. And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated," she said.