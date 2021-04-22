Alternate juror in Derek Chauvin trial says medical expert convinced her of ex-officer's guilt

"I didn't think it would affect me as much as it has. It was emotional. It was draining. There was lots of nights where I just came home from the trial, and I just went right to sleep, right to bed," she said. "It was an experience, I mean it affected me, you know, more than I thought it would. So yeah, it'll be with me for a while. I hope we did it right and we got it right. We really tried to put all of our effort into it, make the right decisions."