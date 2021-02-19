Almost a third of people with 'mild' Covid-19 still battle symptoms months later, study finds

Both Sandrock and McCarthy say much more research is needed to better understand post-Covid syndrome, including who gets it and best treatment practices. But they're optimistic about the future, now that the condition has been recognized and "science is getting behind it," as McCarthy put it.

"So, people are coming together both in systems, and then systems coming together nationally, and then internationally. So, there's been this mass collaboration of scientists and health care professionals that are looking for answers. And that takes time. But I'm very happy to report that," she said.

Sandrock said he was excited to learn that the National Institutes of Health recently announced it would be offering research grants as part of its "Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection (PASC)" initiative.

As for Michael Reagan and Stephanie Condra, they're carrying on as best they can.

"Every day I make the conscious decision to be optimistic and to be positive. I can't always control what circumstances life throws at me, but I can control how I carry myself. If I carry myself with grace and dignity that I'm going to be OK," Reagan said. "I have a very supportive family. I have a supportive partner. I have job [and] coworkers that understand. I have excellent doctors. So, I try to look at things I am grateful for."