Alleged Oath Keeper charged in Capitol attack insults Capitol police over failure to plan for January 6 riot

An alleged member of an extremist group charged in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol insulted the US Capitol Police in a court filing Thursday, arguing that the breach of the congressional complex would not have happened if the police had "engaged in the level of strategic planning" that the rioters did.

Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia veteran, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with other members of the extremist Oath Keepers to attack the Capitol as the results of the 2020 presidential election were being certified.

Prosecutors have previously claimed that members of the right-wing extremist group planned for a "Quick Reaction Force," known as a QRF, in Virginia across the river from Washington, DC, if reinforcements were needed during the Capitol assault.

But Caldwell's lawyer David Fisher pushed back on those claims Thursday. He said Caldwell and other Oath Keepers were afraid of the left-wing extremist collective Antifa, and wanted a rapid response force to protect the pro-Trump rally.