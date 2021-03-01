All our recent progress with Covid-19 could be wiped out by variants, CDC director says. 'Please stay strong'

And if that's the only vaccine available in your area, you should go ahead and get it once you're able to, CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said Monday.

"Think about the other vaccines that we get. If we go in to get the flu vaccine, I don't think anyone is asking the brand of the flu vaccine (or) what company manufactures it."

Besides, "in the immediate future, people are not going to be getting a choice when supply is a limiting factor," she said.

"Right now, the key is to get immunity of some kind. Get whatever vaccine is first available to you. You can always get another vaccine or booster shot later on when supply is not the issue."

New variants keep spreading

March will be a very important chapter in this pandemic. The CDC has predicted the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK will become the dominant strain in the US this month.