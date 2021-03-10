All living former Presidents except Trump urge Americans to get vaccinated in new ad campaign

With vaccines becoming more widely available in cities and states across the country, those in charge of getting vaccines in the arms of Americans are eager to use the influence of people such as the former presidents to push people to get their shots. Vaccine hesitancy remains an issue, even as the number of people hesitant to get the vaccine has been dropping rapidly.

The longer spot begins with Bush touting that Covid vaccines will "soon be available to everyone," before Obama says that the vaccine means "hope" that it "will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."

The ad then turns to the presidents describing what they have missed during the pandemic and why they want to be vaccinated. Clinton says he wants to "go back to work" and to "be able to move around." Obama says he misses visiting his mother-in-law and he wants to "hug her and see her on her birthday." And Bush says he is "really looking forward to going to Opening Day in Texas Rangers Stadium with the full stadium."

Carter does not speak on camera, but the 96-year-old President says during the spot that he is getting vaccinated "because we want this pandemic to end as soon as possible."