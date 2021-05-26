'All Belarusians are hostages to Lukashenko's regime,' say citizens now cut off from Europe

Now, the rerouted flights are upending her plans to relocate to a neighboring country for work in June. Although her flight with Belarus' flag carrier Belavia was canceled, leaving by land still remains an option for her as she has a job offer. Her husband, however, would need to risk a detour via Moscow, she told CNN.

The tech worker said she believes that the flight ban is a small price to pay for the future of the country. "If these bans help Europe to pay attention to what happens here, I am OK to tolerate the inconvenience," she said, noting that she hopes they will "kick off more real sanctions."

But not everyone feels as patient.

"Most people in my circle constantly talk about the need to leave the country. The news that the last way out is closing has caused a lot of anxiety -- everyone wants to know they can leave if they have to." Some people are very angry at the European politicians for the decision, she added.

Ales, 31, who is only identified by his first name, told CNN from Minsk that "many people like myself are happy that the West finally is doing something real. However many people are anxious about not having the possibility to fly to the EU countries or Ukraine.