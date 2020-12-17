Alice Dearing's quest to become the first Black female swimmer to represent Britain at the Olympics

The daughter of a Ghanaian mother and British father, Dearing fell in love with swimming at the age of five and credits her mother, a keen swimmer, for nurturing her passion and her non-swimmer father for his constant support.

"Having two very supportive parents who want to see me succeed and will do anything in their power to help me succeed and be the best athlete I can be has been invaluable, a huge credit to my career," she says.

Despite growing up in a diverse community in Birmingham, England's second-largest city, Dearing and her mother were often the only two Black people at swimming meets -- a fact she says she was oblivious to for the most part.

She points out that while her experience within swimming has been largely positive, she has experienced racism in the sport.

"I heard a coach once referred to me as an n word. A coach who I don't know, I didn't know. I had nothing to do with them at all. So, it was quite interesting that that happened. But in general, I have had a really good experience in swimming," she says.

More progress needs to be done

According to Swim England, only one percent of registered competitive swimmers identify as Black or mixed race.